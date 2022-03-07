Veteran Singer's Musical Appeal To Voters On Last Day Of UP Polls

Everyone should vote. This is the most important responsibility of a citizen, said Channulal Mishra.

Hindustani classical singer Channulal Mishra made a musical appeal to voters to cast their vote, on the last day of voting in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. "Everyone should vote. This is the most important responsibility of a citizen. A single vote has the ability to decide winners and losers," said the veteran singer before breaking into a song on the importance of vote.

"Votva sabka hai zaruri bhaiyya deshva ke liye. Apne deshva ke li. Apne apne ghar se niklalke aava, de do vote. Jisse hoye desh ka unnati, ohi ko dihe vote (Everyone's vote is important for the country. For the country. For the countrymen. Come out of your house and cast your vote. Vote for those who can work for the country's development)." were the lyrics of the song.

The Padma Bhushan awardee also talked about the reason for only blessing PM Modi ahead of the polls even as several other parties in the fray in these elections.

"My blessings are only for the Prime Minister because no one else meets me. I can only bless them if they visit me. PM Modi meets me, fold his hands. No one else does this. My blessings are valuable," he said.

PM Modi met with Channul Mishra during an intellectuals and other prominent personalities when he was in Varanasi for the last leg of election campaign.

The seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections concluded on Monday evening. The state has 403 assembly seats and the results of the elections will be declared on March 10.