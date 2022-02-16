PM's Tribute To Bappi Lahiri: 'People Across Generations Could Relate'

Bappi Lahiri was known for popularising disco music in India in the 80s and 90s

Legendary musician Bappi Lahiri died Tuesday night following multiple health issues. He was 69.

He died at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai due to obstructive sleep apnea shortly before midnight, said a doctor.

Mr Lahiri was known for popularising disco music in India in the 80s and 90s. He composed songs for several famous movies, including "Chalte Chalte", "Disco Dancer", and "Sharaabi".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express condolences on the death of the veteran composer and singer, saying "people across generations could relate to his works".

"Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji's music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti, " the Prime Minister tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah termed his demise "a big void".

"Pained to learn about the passing away of legendary singer and composer, Bappi Lahiri Ji. His demise leaves a big void in the world of Indian music. Bappi Da will be remembered for his versatile singing and lively nature. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Mr Shah tweeted

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said he was deeply saddened.

'A legend rests in peace. Deeply saddened by the demise of popular music composer & singer Sh Bappi Lahiri Ji. My condolences to his family, fans & admirers. Om Shanti!,' he tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also condoled his death, saying Lahiri rose to all-India fame and success by the dint of his sheer talent and hard work.

"Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of legendary singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri. A boy from our North Bengal, he rose to all-India fame and success by the dint of his sheer talent and hard work, and made us proud by his musical contributions," she tweeted.