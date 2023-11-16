Veteran Marxist Leader N Sankaraiah Dies At 102

Throughout his life, N Sankaraiah spent a total of 8 years behind bars.

N Sankaraiah, a freedom fighter and veteran CPM leader, passed away at a private hospital in Chennai early this morning. He was 102. He was being treated for viral fever.

Born in the coastal town of Tuticorin, Sankaraiah's journey was marked by resilience and dedication to the cause of freedom. He was jailed for 18 months as a student leader at the American College in Madurai during the freedom struggle in 1941. Throughout his life, he spent a total of 8 years behind bars.

Transitioning from the battleground of independence to the political arena, Sankaraiah served as of Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) thrice.

The ruling DMK government honoured him with the prestigious Thagaisal Thamizhar Award. However Sankaraiah chose to return the awarded sum of 10 lakhs to the government.

In a recent turn of events, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi declined to sign the file recommending an honorary doctorate for Sankaraiah, despite approval from Madurai Kamaraj University's Senate and Syndicate.