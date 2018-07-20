Chhattisgarh's First Finance Minister Ramchandra Singh Deo Dies At 88

Ramchandra Singh Deo had been unwell for last few months.

The former and first finance minister of Chhattisgarh, Ramchandra Singh Deo, died on Friday at a hospital on Friday.

The 88-year-old Congress party leader died at around 1:30 AM in the city's Ramkrishna Hospital.

Mr Singh Deo had been unwell for last few months, and was supposed to travel to New Delhi for his medical treatment.

He was born on February 13, 1930 in Baikunthpur in the Koriya district of Chhattisgarh.

After completing Masters' Degree in Science, the senior politician took a doctorate in life science.

He served as the Minister of Water Resources before Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000. Known for his boldness, he who would often defy his party line for the welfare of the common people.

The first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Ajit Jogi, chose him as the minister with key portfolios, including finance, commercial tax and planning.