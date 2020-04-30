Veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor Hospitalised In Mumbai

Rishi Kapoor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital, his elder brother Randhir Kapoor said.

The 67-year-old actor was taken to H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday morning.

"He is in the hospital. He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital. He is stable now," Randhir Kapoor told PTI.

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

In February, Rishi Kapoor was hospitalised twice.

He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function. At the time, Mr Kapoor had said that he was suffering from an "infection".

After his return to Mumbai, he was again admitted to a hospital with viral fever. He was discharged soon after.

Rishi Kapoor, who is quite active on social media, hasn't posted anything on his Twitter account since April 2.

The actor recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film "The Intern" with Deepika Padukone.