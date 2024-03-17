'Very Heartening To See': PM Modi On First-Ever Formula-4 Car Show In Srinagar

PM Modi also reposted the vibrant images from the motorsports show (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that it was heartening to see the first-ever Formula-4 car show that was held on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar, and that it will further help showcase the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir.

"This is very heartening to see. It will help further showcase the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir. India offers great opportunities for motorsports to thrive and Srinagar is right on top of the places where it can happen!" PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi shared an individual's post on X, that read, "Mera Kashmir badal raha hai--PM Modi has changed Kashmir! The first-ever Formula 4 car show was held on the banks of Dal Lake, Srinagar, today! #Article370."

The Prime Minister also reposted the vibrant images from the motorsports show.

The racing event was a collaboration between Formula 4 and the Indian Racing League under the aegis of the Tourism Department on Sunday.

