Verdict In 2007 Hyderabad Twin Bomb Blasts Case Postponed To September 4

Nearly 170 witnesses were examined and cross-examined during the trial.

A local court today posted for September 4 the judgement in the 2007 Hyderabad twin bomb blasts case. The near-simultaneous explosions at Gokul Chat and Lumbini Park on August 25, 2007, had claimed 42 lives and left over 50 injured.

On August 7, after completion of arguments and counter arguments, Sessions Judge T Srinivas Rao had posted the case for judgement today.

The Counter Intelligence (CI) wing of Telangana Police had investigated the case and filed three charge sheets against the accused, some of whom are absconding.

In August 2013, the second Metropolitan Sessions Judge court had framed charges against Aneeq Shafiq Syed, Mohammed Sadiq, Akbar Ismail Choudhary and Ansar Ahmed Badhsah Sheikh - all alleged Indian Mujahideen operatives.

The accused were charged with murder and under other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and sections of Explosive Substances Act in connection with the twin blasts and also with regard to recovery of an unexploded bomb that was found under a foot overbridge at Dilsuknagar area.

Advertisement

The alleged IM men are among those arrested by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad in October 2008 and later taken into custody by the Gujarat Police.

Nearly 170 witnesses were examined and cross-examined during the trial.

The blast at a popular eatery, Gokul Chat, killed 32 people, while 10 more died at the open air theatre at Lumbini Park, close to the state Secretariat.