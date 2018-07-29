Venkaiah Naidu Visits M Karunanidhi In Hospital, DMK Releases Photo

DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi was admitted in hospital on Friday.

Highlights 95-year-old politician was admitted to hospital on Friday Family says he is better, is suffering from urinary tract infection Several top leaders have visited him since he fell ill

Ailing DMK chief M Karunanidhi was seen for the first time since his hospitalization two days ago in a photograph released by his party today. Mr Karunandhi, who is suffering from urinary tract infection, got a visit today from vice president Venkaiah Naidu. In the photograph with Mr Naidu, he appears to be sleeping.



The 95-year-old DMK patriarch, who was admitted in hospital on Friday, is better, his family has said. A statement from the hospital yesterday said his blood pressure has been stabilised and that he's under close monitoring. It, however, said nothing about the status of the infection.

Mr Karunanidhi, a five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, was recovering from a long illness when he contracted the infection and developed a fever. For more than a year, he has not made any public appearance except occasional visits to his party office and waving hands at his residence. He was admitted in hospital last on July 18 for a change of tracheostomy tube.

After Mr Naidu's visit, a tweet by the managers of Mr Karunanidhi's official handle tweeted: "Hon'ble Vice President Venkiah Naidu, Tamilnadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit met and enquired about our leader Kalignar's health (sic).".

This morning, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O' Brien met Mr Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin and daughter Kanimozhi at Kauvery Hospital to inquire about health of DMK chief.

On Thursday evening, politicians across party lines made a beeline for his home after he fell ill. Among them were ruling party leaders like O Panneerselvam and fisheries minister D Jayakumar; Thirumavalavan of the VCK and former union minister GK Vasan, who broke away from the Congress to revive the Tamil Manila Congress two years ago.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, whom Mr Karunanidhi invited to his party 15 years ago, also visited the DMK chief.