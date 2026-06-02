Venezuela Acting President To Visit India From June 3-7: Foreign Ministry

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez is scheduled to visit India from June 3-7, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

The visit comes after Rodriguez was earlier scheduled to travel to India to participate in the International Big Cats Alliance Summit on June 1. However, the summit was deferred.

Addressing a briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the Venezuelan leader would be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising several ministers.

"First, this is the announcement about the visit of the Acting President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. Her Excellency Ms. Delcy Rodriguez, Acting President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, who was earlier scheduled to visit India to participate in the International Big Cats Alliance summit on June 1st, which has been deferred as you know, will pay a working visit to India from June 3rd to June 7th. She will be accompanied by several ministers, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Economy and Finance, Science and Technology, Communication and Information, and Transportation," he said.

Jaiswal noted that Rodriguez has maintained close engagement with India over the years and has visited the country several times in her capacity as the Foreign Minister of Venezuela.

"Some of you would know that Acting President Rodriguez has visited India several times in the past in her capacity as the Foreign Minister of Venezuela, as also in her capacity as the Vice President of Venezuela. She came here as Foreign Minister in 2015 and thereafter as Vice President in 2019, 2023, 2024, and 2025. This will be her sixth visit to India. So, she has had a long association with us. During the visit, Acting President, Rodriguez will hold bilateral discussions with the Prime Minister," he added.

Jaiswal said that Indian public sector undertakings have made significant investments in Venezuela in the energy sector, and they are keen to explore more opportunities to further enhance their presence.

"The discussions will involve the full spectrum of India-Venezuela relations and explore avenues for further cooperation in the areas of energy, trade, investment, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, transportation, and renewable energy. As part of the program, they will be visiting several sites. India, as you know, India is an important partner of Venezuela in the areas of energy and investment. Indian public sector undertakings have made significant investments in Venezuela in the energy sector, and they are keen to explore more opportunities to further enhance their presence," he said.

India and Venezuela share a history of warm relations. There is a similarity of views on major international, political and economic issues. This strong partnership extends beyond bilateral cooperation, as both nations actively collaborate in multilateral forums. The two countries marked the 65th Anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations in 2024. Resident Embassies have been in Caracas and New Delhi for over four decades, a statement by the Indian Embassy in Caracas said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)