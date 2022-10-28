Vehicles Trapped After 3-Storey Mumbai Building Collapses, None Injured

The scene from the building collapse site in Mumbai

Some 4-5 vehicles were trapped after a portion of a three-storey building collapsed on it in Borivali, a Mumbai suburb, when the structure was being pulled down on Friday.

No injuries were reported in the incident that took place around 1 pm at the Kamala Residency building located on L T Road in Vazira Naka area of Borivali West, a fire brigade official said.

"It happened when the building was being demolished. Some portion of it fell on the vehicles parked nearby. Four to five vehicles got damaged in the incident," an official told news agency PTI.

"But fortunately, no one was injured in the incident," he added.

Pictures from the scene showed debris and people appraising the losses.

Fire engines and police team are at the accident site.