Vehicle Thefts In India Saw 2.5 Times Spike In 2023. Delhi Tops The Chart

Delhi is followed by Chennai, which has recorded a sharp spike in 2023 (Representational)

Vehicle thefts in India witnessed a spike of 2.5 times in 2023, compared to 2022, with the national capital topping the chart. As per the ‘Theft & the City 2024' report by Acko Digital Insurance, 80 per cent of car thefts in the country happen in New Delhi.

The report said, “New Delhi continues to be the reigning city for vehicle thefts, with 80% of car thefts in India happening in New Delhi”.

The report revealed that the national capital witnessed a vehicle theft every 14 minutes, resulting in 105 cases each day in 2023.

However, the report claimed that there is progress, as the cases in Delhi have come down to 37 per cent in 2023 from 56 per cent in 2022.

The report stated, “The capital continues to be the hub for vehicle theft in India, with 105 cases of vehicle theft reported every single day in 2023. To put that into perspective a vehicle is stolen every 14 minutes in the capital. However, its overall share of vehicle thefts in comparison to other cities in India has come down from 56% to 37%.”

Delhi is followed by Chennai, which has recorded a sharp spike in 2023, taking the second spot on the list.

The report said, “Chennai on the other hand, has seen a sharp spike, with vehicle thefts doubling from 5% in 2022 to 10.5% in 2023.”

Last year, the second spot was occupied by Bengaluru, which is in third place in the chart. However, in 2023, Bengaluru has also recorded a marginal rise at 10.2 per cent compared to 9 per cent in 2022.

The report added, “Bengaluru comes a close third at 10.2%, a marginal increase from 9% in 2022.”

It must be noted that cities like Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai have registered the lowest number of thefts.

Talking about the most stolen car, the report highlighted that 47 per cent of all stolen cars are Maruti Wagon R, followed by Maruti Swift, Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Grand i10, and Maruti Swift Dzire.