Veer Savarkar's Role 'Under-Appreciated' In History: Vice President

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said Indian historians have erred in not properly projecting the contribution of stalwarts like Veer Savarkar and their contributions to the country's freedom struggle.

Releasing a book titled "Savarkar", he said, "historians have erred in highlighting the pain, torture, and sufferings underwent by Savarkar".

The contributions of Veer Savarkar and other such leaders in various parts of the country to the freedom struggle "have not been properly projected" due to which the younger generation is not much aware about people like Subhash Chandra Bose, Veerapandiya Kattabomman, VO Chidambaram Pillai, Subramania Bharati and Kittur Chennamma, he said.

Some historians "cheated some of our minds" by highlighting the negative aspects of Veer Savarkar and others, he claimed.

"You may disagree with some of their actions (of freedom fighters)" but historians should not try to undermine their contributions, he said.

Their contributions "should be projected in a objective manner in history". Savarkar's role has been "under-appreciated" in the history books, he said.

Mr Naidu further said that Veer Savarkar inspired him when he read his life story during his school days.

"Later I started admiring him," he said, adding that Mr Savarkar was a multi-faceted personality -- freedom fighter, social and political reformer, philosopher, bold son of mother India, visionary and a practical strategist.

