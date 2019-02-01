Varavara Rao, Surendra Gadling Arrested In Surajgarh Mine Arson Case

Varavara Rao is accused of having Maoist links in the Elgar Parishad case that saw caste-based violence.

Telugu poet Varavara Rao, accused of having Maoist links, and advocate Surendra Gadling were arrested in connection with the 2016 Surajgarh iron ore mine arson case, police said on Friday.

On December 25, 2016, at least 80 vehicles engaged in transporting iron from Surajgarh mines in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli were set on fire by Maoist.

A senior official said Mr Rao and Mr Gadling were arrested from Pune on Wednesday and produced in Aheri court in Gadchiroli on Thursday.

The two have been remanded in police custody till February 11, he added.

"We have evidence of the involvement of the two in this case," the official claimed.

Mr Rao and Mr Gadling were earlier arrested last year in connection with the Elgar Parishad that took place in Pune on December 31 in 2017. After caste-based violence erupted that day post the event, police charged the organisers with having Maoist links.