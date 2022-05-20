Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque Case: 'Selective Leaks Must Stop,' Says Supreme Court

Gyanvapi Mosque: Need a sense of balance and calm on ground, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court, hearing a petition challenging the filming of Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque, said "selective leaks" to the press must stop. This comes after Hindu petitioners released details of the mosque filming report just hours after it was handed over to a Varanasi court in a sealed cover on Thursday.

"Selective leaks must stop. Things being leaked into the press. It was to be submitted in Court. Court has to open it," Justice DY Chandrachud said.

The Supreme Court also said the "need for fraternity between communities and need for peace is topmost" for the court.

"We need a sense of balance and calm on the ground. We need a degree of healing touch. We are on a joint mission for preserving a sense of balance in the country," said Justice Chandrachud.

"This is a complex and sensitive matter. We think that the suit should be heard by a district Judge instead of a trial Judge. Because better if a more seasoned hand hears it," the court said.