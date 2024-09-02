Caught On CCTV: Bike-Borne Killers Attack Pune Ex Corporator, He Dies

Visuals captured by a CCTV camera show at least 12 men on six two-wheelers reach Mr Andekar's premises

A former corporator of Pune Municipal Corporation and an NCP leader of the Ajit Pawar faction has been killed after he was attacked by a group of bike-borne men in the city's Nana Peth area last night.

Vanraj Andekar died after he was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. The attack, it appears, was a fallout of personal enmity. Mr Andekar was a corporator before the Pune civic body was brought under the state government-appointed administrator.

Visuals captured by a CCTV camera show at least 12 men on six two-wheelers reach Mr Andekar's premises. They are seen brandishing firearms. The former corporator was alone at the time.

"Five rounds were fired at Vanraj Andekar. He was also attacked with long-blade sickles. He was brought dead to KEM Hospital. As per the primary information, Andekar suffered multiple sharp weapon injuries. Further details will be given in due course," said Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma.

The Pune crime branch is investigating the high-profile murder. The attackers, it is learnt, managed to tamper with power supply in the area and turn the street lights off.

At one point in the CCTV footage, something appears to be thrown at the attackers, but does not hit them. An adult with two children on a scooter barely manages to escape the crime scene unharmed, the CCTV footage shows.