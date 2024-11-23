Vandre East Elections: Zeeshan Siddique Leads Uddhav Thackeray's Nephew Varun Sardesai

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Zeeshan Siddique, the son of late politician Baba Siddique, is leading from Vandre East in Mumbai as votes are being counted for the Maharashtra assembly elections. Zeeshan Siddique had joined the Ajit Pawar-led faction last month, weeks after his father was shot dead allegedly by the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Mr Siddique, who had won Vandre East in 2019 as a Congress member, was expelled by the party earlier this year amid allegations over crossvoting during the legislative council elections. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has named Varun Sardesai - nephew of Uddhav Thackeray - as its candidate from Vandre East.

Votes are also being counted for the assembly elections in Jharkhand as well as for bypolls to 48 assembly seats and two parliamentary constituencies in 15 different states. All results will be declared today.