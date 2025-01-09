"Law, Order Being Made A Joke In Mumbai": Baba Siddique's Son Zeeshan

After meeting with Joint Commissioner of Crime Branch of Mumbai Police Lakhmi Gautam, Nationalist Congress Party leader and son of former MLA and NCP leader Baba Siddique, Zeeshan Siddiqui on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction over the investigation in his father's murder and said that the law and order have been made a joke in Mumbai.

"I had given the names of those whom I suspect in my statement. When I asked if all of them had been questioned, I was told that they had not been questioned. When I asked the police why the statements of those builders were not recorded, they did not give me a satisfactory answer. Seeing this, I feel that law and order are being made a joke in Mumbai. This is not a fair investigation, for I will now meet our leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar. I will also meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was my father's friend. I hope I will get justice. I will take every possible step that I feel is right to get justice," said Zeeshan Siddiqui while speaking to the media.

"After my father was killed, it was said that Bishnoi had done it. Why was this narrative set? I am not denying this but if it has been done by the Bishnoi gang, then the accused must be brought back to India. This is condemnable," he added.

Notably, Baba Siddique was an NCP leader who was shot dead by three assailants near his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique's, office in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar on October 12.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the NCP leader's murder.

Mumbai Police's investigation into the Baba Siddiqui murder case has revealed that prime suspect Akashdeep Gill, arrested in Punjab, used a labourer's mobile hotspot to communicate with key conspirators, including mastermind Anmol Bishnoi, police said.

Gill was identified as the logistics coordinator in the murder plot orchestrated by notorious gangster Anmol Bishnoi.

According to the information received from a senior officer of the Mumbai Crime Branch, the investigation of the Mumbai Crime Branch has revealed that after the murder of Baba Siddiqui, a big leader of Pune was also on the radar of the Bishnoi gang.

