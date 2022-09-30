Watch: PM Rides Semi-High Speed Train That Offers 'Flight-Like Experience'

PM Modi today flagged-off India's 3rd Vande Bharat train - From Gandhinagar to Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express semi-high speed train. PM Modi flagged off the train from Gandhinagar Capital railway station around 10:30 am. He then boarded the train for a ride between Gandhinagar and Kalupur railway station in Ahmedabad.

अमृत काल में आगे बढ़ती आत्मनिर्भर भारतीय रेल।#VandeBharat 2.0 flagged off by Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji from Gandhinagar Capital Railway Station. pic.twitter.com/7h5Gs1HQTO — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) September 30, 2022

This train, which connects the capital cities of Maharashtra and Gujarat, is the third Vande Bharat Express in the country. The first such train was started on New Delhi-Varanasi route, while the second one on New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra route, an official said.

Introducing the next-gen Vande Bharat Express, ready to provide world-class travel experience. pic.twitter.com/n2lZvqfvvW — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 30, 2022

The train will provide passengers aircraft-like travelling experience and advanced safety features including Kavach technology, an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System, he said.

The Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Superfast Express will start its commercial run from October 1. It will operate six days a week except Sundays. The train will depart from the Mumbai Central station at 6:10 am and reach Gandhinagar at 12:30 pm. For the return journey, the train will depart from Gandhinagar at 2:05 pm and arrive at Mumbai Central at 8:35 pm.

It will halt at Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad stations in both directions.

The fare for Mumbai-Ahmedabad journey by executive chair car will be Rs 2,505, while that for chair car will be Rs 1,385.

The railways has rescheduled Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express to accommodate Vande Bharat Express.

Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously designed semi-High speed self-propelled train set of 16 coaches. The train reaches 160 kmph speed in just 140 seconds and it has better riding comfort for passengers at 3.5 (riding index).

The train has a Coach Control Management System for monitoring air-conditioning, communication and feedback to control centre/maintenance staff through GSM/GPRS. It is fitted with Passenger Information and Infotainment System in every coach, the official said.

Equipped with automatic plug doors with sliding footsteps and touch-free sliding doors inside coaches, the seats inside the executive class are revolving.

This is the first train with aeroplane-like bio-vacuum toilets with touch-free amenities and also has a special lavatory for divyang (specially-abled) passengers. The seats' handles are provided with seat numbers in Braille letters to assist the visually-challenged passengers.

The train is equipped with Kavach (train collision avoidance system) safety system.

The coaches have emergency talk back units.

The train has better flood proofing for under-slung electrical equipment that will withstand floods up to a height of 650 mm.

