Vaishali Takkar: 5 Points About 'Sasural Simar Ka' Actor

Ms Takkar was born in Ujjain to H B Takkar (father) and Annu Takkar (mother). She also has a brother.

She moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting. Ms Takkar became a household name due to her roles in various television series.

Vaishali Takkar made her acting debut in 2015 with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was recently seen in Rakshabandhan where she starred opposite Nishant Malkani of reality show 'Bigg Boss' fame.

Ms Takkar was very active on social media and had worked in many TV serials, such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai, Sasural Simar Ka, Yeh Hai Aashiqui.