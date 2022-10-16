TV Actor Vaishali Takkar, Of Sasural Simar Ka Fame, Dies By Suicide

Vaishali Takkar made her acting debut in 2015 with the show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

26-year-old TV actor Vaishali Takkar, known for her roles in 'Sasural Simar Ka' and 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', was found dead at her home in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Sunday morning. Police suspect that the actor died by suicide, and said that a note was also recovered from her home.

The young actor stayed in Indore with her father and brother. They, however, said they had no clue that she will take such a drastic step.

Vaishali Takkar made her acting debut in 2015 with the show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. She was recently seen in 'Rakshabandhan' where she starred opposite Bigg Boss fame Nishant Malkani.

Originally from Mahidpur in Ujjain and moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in the film industry. She later moved to Jaipur and eventually to Sai Bagh Colony of Tejaji Nagar police station area of ​​Indore where she had been for the last year.

Her father had his own business and the younger brother is also said to be associated with some business.

When Vaishali Takkar did not come out of her room this morning, her father went in and found her hanging.

Cops reached the spot and recovered the dead body, after which they sent it to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital for post-mortem.

The police said a suicide note has also been found mentioning a love affair, among other things. The police have started investigating the matter after confiscating the suicide note. Her mobile phone has also been confiscated and statements of family members are also being recorded.