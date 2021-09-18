Vaccination Reduced Earlier To Create Record On PM Modi's Birthday: NCP's Nawab Malik

On PM Modi's birthday on September 17, a record 2.5 crore vaccine doses were administered. (File)

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has alleged that fewer COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the last two weeks so that a record could be set on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

On September 17, the prime minister's 71st birthday, a record 2.5 crore vaccine doses were administered in the country.

NCP national spokesperson and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said a valid question that arises is why the Union government could not achieve the same or similar target the next day.

"It was completely wrong to bring down daily vaccination rate some 15-20 days prior to prime minister Narendra Modi's birthday. That is how this record vaccination (of Friday) was achieved," he added.

"If the Union government had carried out vaccination on this scale earlier, people would have truly benefited," Mr Malik said.