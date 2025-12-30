Vacate Yamuna Floodplain By March 2026, Court Tells Delhi Metro

The Delhi High Court has restrained the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) from continuing to occupy the Yamuna floodplain area after March 31, 2026.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora was hearing a petition regarding the DMRC operating batching plants and a casting yard in the floodplain, despite clear instructions on December 11 to shift from the area.

In an order dated December 22, the court said it was "surprising" that no action was taken regarding the removal of the DMRC's batching plants and casting yard.

It noted that the DMRC had approached the court seeking an extension for the removal activities.

"Considering that DMRC is engaged in a critical infrastructure-related project in the city of Delhi, i.e., the Delhi Metro and the ancillary developments, as an exception, this court deems it appropriate to grant time till March 31, 2026, for dismantling of machinery, equipment, and dismantling of the batching plants, the casting yard, etc.," the court said.

It said that from April 1, the corporation would be "restrained" from using any of this area for its activities.

"In addition, it is directed that after completion of the dismantling of both the (batching) plants and the yard as also the equipment and the machinery, DMRC in consultation of the horticulture and the forest department shall ensure that the area occupied by them being a floodplain shall be left open and restored to its original condition without any debris, malba, parts of machinery, equipment, etc.," the court said.

It underlined that the floodplain area had to be fully cleaned of debris before being handed to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The court directed the DDA to file a compliant report by April 10.

During the proceedings, counsel for DMRC submitted some documents, according to which, there was a delay in activities for the removal of the machinery and dismantling because of the imposition of GRAP restrictions, and the activities were likely to be completed by March 31.

