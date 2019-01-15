Congress' V Muniyappa Appointed As Political Secretary To HD Kumaraswamy

V Muniyappa is a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Sidlaghatta constituency.

Congress leader V Muniyappa has been appointed as the political secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

This comes at a time of new political turbulence in Karnataka after the BJP flew its 104 lawmakers to a luxury resort in Gurgaon, alleging that Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was trying to split its ranks.

The charges of horse-trading were triggered after three Karnataka Congress legislators visited Mumbai earlier last week, reportedly along with some BJP legislators. This was followed by the Congress alleging that the BJP was trying to poach the ruling party's legislators to destabilise the JDS-Congress alliance government in Karnataka.