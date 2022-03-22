Ukraine Figures In S Jaishankar's Talks With Top US Official

Good discussion on expanding our bilateral cooperation, said S Jaishankar after the meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said he held a "good discussion" with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland on issues like ways to expand bilateral ties, Indo-Pacific and the Ukraine situation.

The discussion came a day after delegation-level talks between Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Nuland, who is on a three-nation tour of India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

"Pleased to meet @UnderSecStateP. Good discussion on expanding our bilateral cooperation, on South Asia, Indo-Pacific and the Ukraine situation," Mr Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.

A statement issued after the Shringla-Nuland talks held under the framework of India-US Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) had said both sides looked forward to the India-US 2 2 ministerial meeting. The 2 2 defence and foreign ministerial talks were originally slated to be held in November.

