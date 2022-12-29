Uzbekistan Says Deaths Of 18 Children Linked To India-Made Cough Syrup

Doc-1 Max tablets and syrups have been withdrawn from all pharmacies in Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan has claimed that at least 18 children in the country have died after allegedly taking an India-manufactured cough syrup.

India is set to probe the claims.

The health ministry of Uzbekistan, in a statement, said that the children who died had consumed cough syrup Doc-1 Max - manufactured by Noida-based Marion Biotech.

The laboratory tests of a batch of syrups found presence of ethylene glycol - a toxic substance in the preparation, the ministry said.

It also said the syrup was given to children at home without a doctor's prescription, either by their parents or on the advice of pharmacists, with doses that exceeded the standard dose for children.

It was found that the children, before admission to hospital treatment, took this syrup at home for 2-7 days, in doses of 2.5 to 5 ml three to four times a day, which exceeds the standard dose, the ministry said.

After the deaths of 18 children, Doc-1 Max tablets and syrups have been withdrawn from all pharmacies in the country, the statement said, adding that seven employees were dismissed because they failed to analyse the situation in a timely manner and take necessary measures.

A joint inquiry will be conducted by the teams of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO - north zone) and Uttar Pradesh Drugs Controlling and Licensing Authority, it is learnt.

A casualty assessment report has also been sought from Uzbekistan.

This is the second time in a year that India-manufactured cough syrups have come under the scanner.

Earlier this year, deaths of 70 children in Gambia were linked to cough syrups manufactured by Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals.