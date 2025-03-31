Advertisement

Gas Blast At Uzbekistan Mosque Kills 3, Injures 10 On Eid

In a statement published on Telegram, the ministry said that the blast had struck the bathroom of a mosque in Uzbekistan's eastern Andijan region.

Police are currently investigating the matter. (Representational)
Tashkent:

Three people were killed and ten more injured on Monday after a gas explosion at a mosque in Uzbekistan, the country's emergencies ministry said.

It said that an investigation was ongoing into the blast, which came during the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

