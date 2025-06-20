Uzbekistan Offers Fully-Funded Scholarships To Indians For Master's Courses

The Republic of Uzbekistan has announced five fully-funded scholarships for Indian students to pursue Master's degree programmes at the Silk Road International University of Tourism and Cultural Heritage, Samarkand, for the academic year 2025-26.

These scholarships are open to Indian graduates interested in fields such as Tourism and Hospitality, Archaeology, Museum Studies, Restoration, and Management. The courses are conducted in English. Interested and eligible students can submit their applications by August 1, 2025, via the university's admission portal - admissions.univ-silkroad.uz.

Scholarship Coverage And Facilities

Round-trip economy airfare once a year

A monthly stipend equivalent to USD 500

Accommodation support up to USD 100 per month

Two annual cultural visits within Uzbekistan, with a travel allowance of USD 100 per trip

Eligibility and Required Documents

To apply, candidates must provide:

A valid passport or ID

A Bachelor's degree certificate

A CV and a recent photo

An English proficiency certificate (IELTS 6.0 / TOEFL iBT 72 / CEFR B2), unless the medium of undergraduate instruction was English

A 1-1.5 page essay titled "Contributing to the development of tourism of the SCO countries"

The university features a smart campus equipped with modern learning facilities, including a bar-restaurant, hotel rooms, a gym, a pool, and a digital library. Education is conducted entirely in English, and the institution collaborates with leading global universities.

The Ministry of Education, Government of India, has clarified that it is not involved in the nomination or selection process. The final selection will be made by the Government of Uzbekistan.

For more information, visit the university's official website univ-silkroad.uz.

