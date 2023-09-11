Uttarakhand's Rudranath, Badrinath Dham Receive Season's First Snowfall

Amidst continuous rains since Saturday, the higher areas of Chamoli received the first snowfall of the season on Monday.

The fresh snowfall occurred on the hills of Badrinath Dham, Hemkund Sahib and Rudranath in the district.

Earlier on Sunday, amid incessant rainfall in Uttarakhand, debris piled up near National Highway 9 in Amori village.

The Badrinath National Highway also experienced continuous debris accumulation near Pagalnala which led to the temporary blockage of the road.

This disruption created challenges for commuters and pilgrims heading to the revered town of Badrinath.

The debris accumulation began as a result of recent heavy rainfall in the region, triggering landslides and obstructing the highway. Authorities were quick to respond to the situation, deploying personnel and heavy machinery to clear the debris and ensure the safety of those travelling on this crucial route.

Efforts are expected to continue around the clock until the debris blockage is fully cleared, allowing the highway to reopen for unrestricted travel.

Authorities have assured that they are doing everything possible to minimize disruptions and ensure the safety of everyone travelling through this route.

