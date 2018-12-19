Uttarakhand Woman Set On Fire By Stalker Is Critical, Shifted To Delhi

She was sent in an air ambulance to Delhi this afternoon (Representational)

An 18-year-old woman, who was set on fire by a stalker for turning down his repeated love proposals, was shifted Wednesday to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi as she continued to be critical.

The 31-year-old man, a taxi driver, attacked the woman when she was returning from college on December 16.

The woman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Monday with 70-80 per cent burns, Rishikesh Medical Superintendent Dr Brahma Prakash said.

She was sent in an air ambulance to Delhi this afternoon, he said.

The woman continues to be critical and will now be treated at Safdarjung Hospital's dedicated burn ward, he said, adding she had sustained serious injuries on her face and lungs.

The man had been stalking her after she had rejected his proposals, police said, adding that he set her on fire after sprinkling petrol over her.

After hearing her cries for help, locals rushed to the spot and took her to the hospital.

Angry students of her university were demanding capital punishment for the accused who was arrested on the same day the crime was committed.