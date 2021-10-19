Watch: Delhi-Nainital Train Link Blocked As Heavy Rain Damages Tracks

Thirty-four people have died in Uttarakhand since Sunday.

A portion of the railway line connecting Kathgodam and Delhi collapsed in Uttarakhand's Haldwani earlier today as incessant rains continue to batter the hill-state for the third straight day today.

The railway track, which runs along the banks of the Gaula River, has been completely damaged as the soil beneath it has given way as the river overflowed its banks. In one area, the line has curved leaving the line hanging in the air.

Thirty-four people have died in Uttarakhand since Sunday with authorities fearing for the lives of many more who may be trapped under the debris and in flooded areas. All national highways running from Nainital, Ranikhet, Almora to Haldwani and Kathgodam have been blocked as incessant rains pummelled Uttarakhand for the second consecutive day on Monday.

#WATCH | A portion of the railway line connecting Kathgodam and Delhi near Gaula river in Uttarakhand's Haldwani was damaged earlier today amid heavy rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/onYhSwhdlK — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

"Prime Minister and Home Minister have been briefed on the situation. Houses, bridges etc. have been damaged and 16 people have died so far. Three (Army) helicopters to be deployed for rescue operations," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was quoted by news agency ANI.

In what is anticipated as a relief going forward, the weather department has indicated a "significant reduction in rainfall activity over Uttarakhand from today", predicting "isolated to scattered" showers.

The rains have caused chaos across the state, with scary visuals emerging of roads and buildings flooded and submerged, bridges destroyed, and rivers and lakes overflowing.

Nainital was cut off from the rest of the state after all three access roads were blocked by landslides. Roads to Kaladhungi, Haldwani and Bhawali have also been closed by debris from landslides, ANI reported.

Eleven deaths were reported today; seven people died after houses collapsed in the Mukteshwar and Khairna areas of Nainital and one person was swept away in Udham Singh Nagar.

Five deaths were reported Monday, including of three labourers from Nepal who were staying near Lansdowne when they were buried alive by rubble flowing down from a field above.

The two other deaths on Monday were reported after a house collapsed in the Champawat district where an under-construction bridge (over the Chalthi River) was washed away as the water levels rose.