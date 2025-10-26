Advertisement
Man, 55, Dies After Being Run Over By Rashly Driven Thar In Uttarakhand

A 55-year-old man was killed Saturday morning after being hit by a rashly driven Thar in Uttarakhand's Haldwani, police said.

The victim, Jeevan Pant, was walking on the side of the road when he was hit early in the morning. 

A video showed a Thar stopping in the middle of a road, taking a sharp left turn and then running over the man who was walking on the extreme right side of the road.  

The victim, a resident of Satyalok Colony in Daharia, was rushed to Sushila Tiwari Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. 

According to police, the vehicle driver was a tourist. 

The CCTV footage from the area is being examined, police said.

