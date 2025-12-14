Tension Grips Uttarakhand Town After Man Stabbed To Death During Clash

Protests broke out after a man was fatally stabbed during a clash between two groups at a bus station complex in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday night when an argument between two groups escalated into a violent clash in which 23-year-old Tushar Sharma was stabbed to death, police said.

Two others, who were seriously injured in the clash, were referred to a higher medical centre, they added.

After the clash, a group led by the Bajrang Dal set fire to a shop belonging to the accused and staged protests on the streets, forcing the closure of markets in Khatima, police said.

Uttarakhand's Khatima on edge after fatal stabbing



Kishor Rawat reports pic.twitter.com/F0JVrFqFmo — NDTV (@ndtv) December 14, 2025

Seeing the situation getting out of control, police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters sitting on the road, further escalating tension in the town.

Himanshu, the district convener of Bajrang Dal, threatened to intensify the protest if the accused are not arrested soon.

Additional police force has been deployed in the sensitive areas of the town to maintain law and order, police said.

Khatima Circle Officer Vimal Kumar said police have identified the accused persons who will be arrested soon.

#WATCH | Khatima, Uttarakhand: On encounter in Tushar Bhardwaj murder case, CO Khatima Vimal Rawat says, "Yesterday, our team went to different locations to apprehend suspects. Based on information from our confidential informant, we learned that our main suspect was hiding… pic.twitter.com/rlKoL9lebJ — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2025

The law and order situation in the town is under control, and strict action will be taken against those attempting to spread anarchy, the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)