Uttarakhand On Alert As Heavy Rain Swells Rivers Across Garhwal

Continuous rainfall in the hilly areas of Uttarakhand's Garhwal division has disrupted normal life, prompting the administration to remain on alert as water levels in major rivers continue to rise.

Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop said several disaster-related incidents have been reported during the ongoing monsoon season, and people have been advised to remain cautious.

"We are experiencing heavy monsoon rains. Since this is the disaster-prone monsoon season, various incidents are occurring, and water levels in all major rivers have risen significantly," Commissioner Swaroop told ANI.

He said instructions have been issued to authorities to make regular public announcements and advise people not to go near riverbanks or engage in risky activities such as taking selfies near rivers.

"Everyone is being made aware of this," the Commissioner said, adding that efforts are also underway to evacuate people from vulnerable houses and shift them to safer locations.

Swaroop said river levels are currently high in Dehradun as well, particularly in the Tamsa, Tons and Asan rivers. He added that water is also flowing in the Rispana River due to heavy rainfall in the mountains.

"In some places, daily rainfall exceeding 200 mm has been recorded," he said.

The Commissioner also advised Char Dham pilgrims to remain cautious and follow the administration's safety guidelines during the continuing rainfall.

Despite the weather conditions, Swaroop said the Char Dham Yatra is proceeding safely. He said District Magistrates have the discretion to temporarily halt the pilgrimage, often for around 12 hours, whenever conditions warrant such a decision.

"The Char Dham Yatra is running smoothly; around 8,000 to 9,000 pilgrims are visiting daily, and the total number of pilgrims so far exceeds last August's figures by 500,000," he said.

Swaroop said the second phase of the Yatra is scheduled to begin after September 15, when a large number of pilgrims are expected to arrive.

He said rainfall can damage roads and other structures, requiring reconstruction, and urged pilgrims to follow instructions if their movement is temporarily stopped.

"We have established 'holding areas' at various locations where pilgrims can stay if necessary; facilities such as toilets and water supply have been provided there," he said.

The Commissioner advised pilgrims to remain in designated safe areas and continue their journey only when permission is granted by the administration.

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