Uttarakhand Officials Bat For 'Hill Endorsement' Licences Amid Accidents

Uttarakhand has been reporting a steady rise in road accidents (Representational)

A day after 15 tourists died in a road accident in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, officials said there is a need for greater focus on the "hill endorsement" in drivers' licences accompanied by a physical test.

Joint Transport Commissioner Sanat Singh said this check was required for all tourist vehicles, including those that are a part of the Char Dham Yatra and the Hemkund Sahib Yatra, to reduce road accidents in the hilly regions.

Many tourist vehicles come to Uttarakhand, but due to the greater volume of cars of Char Dham Yatra, checking of other vehicles is ignored, Mr Singh said.

"Now we will need to focus on tourism apart from Chardham Yatra. We will now focus on hill endorsement of driving license," the official said.

'Hill endorsement' of a driver's license is necessary for driving on mountainous roads, he said.

Earlier the state did not have the facility for physical "hill endorsement" tests. So they were offered online, Mr Singh said. Now, driving tracks for such tests have been built with one in Dehradun already operational, he said.

In online tests, the driver is shown a video, and questions are asked based on it. Applicants pass the test even though their practical knowledge or skills are not checked, Mr Singh said.

Now such tracks for physical tests have been built in Haridwar and Rishikesh as well which will be operational in a month or two, the official said.

A tempo traveller carrying tourists skidded off the Badrinath national highway in Rudraprayag district and fell into the Alaknanda river on Saturday, killing 15 and injuring 11.

Earlier on June 11, a bus fell into a ditch in Gangani in Uttarkashi district, killing three female devotees and injuring several others.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the officials to strictly follow all prescribed protocols to reduce road accidents in the hills. He has asked the police and transport department officials to check the mechanical condition of vehicles, and strictly test the drivers before issuing licenses.

Mr Dhami also asked them to be careful in issuing green cards and take strict action against those driving at high speed, carrying more passengers than allowed, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to Uttarakhand government data, 1,674 accidents were reported in the state in 2022, in which 1,042 people died and 1,613 were injured. The country reported 4,61,312 road accidents with 1,68,491 deaths and 4,43,366 injuries the same year.

