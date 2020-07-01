Uttarakhand High Court Notice To Centre, State, Patanjali Over PIL On COVID Kit

Uttarakhand High Court was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Mani Kumar

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the centre, state government and Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurveda on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought a ban on Coronil, claimed to be a cure for COVID-19.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice Ramesh Chandra Khulbe also issued notices to Divya Pharmacy and NIMS University in the matter.

The High Court had on Tuesday asked the counsel for the central government to appear before it during the hearing on the PIL against Patanjali Ayurveda for claiming their medicine Coronil is a cure for COVID-19 without seeking permission from authorities concerned for manufacturing the same.

The PIL, filed by advocate Mani Kumar, alleged that Patanjali Ayurveda did not follow the guidelines issued by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) in the matter.

The company has claimed that the medicine was tested by NIMS University in Rajasthan's Jaipur, however, the university has denied that it conducted any clinical trials of any such drug, the plea said.

Notably, Patanjali Ayurved had last week launched "Coronil and Swasari" claiming them to be an Ayurvedic cure for COVID-19 and said clinical trials of the drugs have shown favourable results.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)