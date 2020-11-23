Uttarakhand Governor Tests Positive For COVID-19. (Representational)

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet in Hindi on Sunday, the Governor said, "My coronavirus test report has come positive. I am asymptomatic and have no problem."

"I have isolated myself under the supervision of the doctors. Those of you who have come in close contact with me in the last few days, please be cautious and get yourself tested," Governor Maurya said.

Uttarakhand reported nine deaths and 466 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The total number of cases in the state is 71,256 including 65,102 recoveries, 4,368 active cases and 1,155 deaths.

