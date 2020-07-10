Uttarakhand Government Won't Use Chinese Goods, Says Chief Minister.

The Uttarakhand government will not use any Chinese equipment or device, state Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Thursday.

The Uttarakhand government had decided quite early that it would not use Chinese goods, equipment or devices, Mr Rawat told reporters.

Even the people have begun using Indian apps and goods in large number in the country, said Mr Rawat, while lauding the Centre's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps, including Tik Tok.

He said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign to make India a self-reliant nation, the country is fast re-establishing its modern identity even amid the adverse circumstance of COVID-19.

He said the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Modi under the Atma-Nirbhar Bharat (a self-reliant India) campaign has already begun showing its result within one and half months of its declaration.

The chief minister said the PM' Modis call to become "vocal for local and make it global" has secured people's support from all over the country.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)