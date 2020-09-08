Uttarakhand Couple Shot Dead Allegedly By Woman's Family For Marrying Against Wishes: Cops

The police is on the lookout for the woman's father and brother, who are missing (representational)

A woman and her husband were shot dead in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district allegedly by her father and brother, who were against the marriage, police said today.

The incident took place in the district's Kashipur area on Monday night, they added.

"The couple, Nazia and Rashid, had eloped in June and got married against the wishes of the woman's family," Additional Superintendent of Police, Kashipur, Rajesh Bhatt said.

"Nazia's father had gone to Rashid's house after the marriage and even threatened to shoot the newly-wed couple if he saw them in Alli Khan mohalla, where the two families live," Mr Bhatt said.

"However, he later invited the couple to spend a few days at his home and told them that he longer had anything against the marriage," the senior police officer said.

"Believing that her father had accepted the relationship, Nazia had gone home with Rashid a few days ago," he added.

On Monday night, when they were returning from a market on a motorcycle, Nazia's father and brother stopped them and shot them, the official said, adding that the accused are on the run.

