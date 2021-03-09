Uttarakhand Chief Minister To Meet Governor Today Amid Buzz Over Removal

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is expected to meet the Governor.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will meet the Governor today amid reports that he will resign. He had met with the BJP leadership yesterday in Delhi.

Mr Rawat has called a press meet, where he may announce his resignation before meeting with Governor Baby Rani Maurya.

Reports said he was rated "below average" by his own party MLAs, who felt that his leadership would bring down the party in the Uttarakhand polls due by February.

He met with BJP President JP Nadda, who had earlier met with Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the situation. Some names in circulation to replace Mr Rawat are State minister Dhan Singh Rawat and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Dhan Singh Rawat is reportedly flying to state capital Dehradun from Garhwal via private chopper.

Talk of a leadership change in Uttarakhand ahead of elections gained ground after two central party observers, Raman Singh and Dushyant Gautam, were sent to Dehradun on Saturday.

The BJP leaders met with MLAs, ministers and also with the Chief Minister and leaders of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), the ideological mentor of the BJP. The two observers then submitted a report to the party president.

Many MLAs have reportedly pushed for a change in the leadership as they feel that the BJP does not stand a chance of being re-elected under Mr Rawat's leadership.

Mr Rawat's critics accuse him of failing to communicate with them.

The 60-year-old Chief Minister, a low profile politician, has been accused by his critics of indecision and many in the party apparently believe that this may go against the BJP. Some opinion polls have placed him as below average in performance.