Uttarakhand BJP Summons Four Party MLAs Over Disciplinary, Other Charges

Two MLAs are embroiled in controversies while others are facing disciplinary charges (Representational)

The Uttarakhand BJP has today summoned four party MLAs to appear before the state leadership in Dehradun on August 24.

Legislators Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion, Desraj Karnawal, Pooran Singh Fartyal and Mahesh Negi have been summoned by the party on the direction of state BJP chief Bansidhar Bhagat, the state's BJP vice-president Devendra Bhasin said.

Two of these MLAs are embroiled in controversies and two are facing breach of party discipline charges.

Mahesh Negi, who represents the Dwarahat constituency in Uttarakhand Assembly recently, landed in a controversy after he was accused of raping a woman, causing embarrassment to the party.

Khanpur MLA Pranav Singh Champion had kicked up a controversy last year after a video, in which he was seen dancing with guns, went viral, leading to his suspension by the party.

There is speculation that his suspension may be revoked on August 24.

Jhabreda MLA Deshraj Karnawal and Lohaghat MLA Pooran Singh Fartyal are charged for breach of party discipline.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)