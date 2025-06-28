Uttarakhand BJP Expels Ex-MLA From Party Over Alleged Second Marriage

The ruling BJP in Uttarakhand expelled former MLA Suresh Rathore from the party for six years on Saturday following a controversy over his alleged second marriage.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had issued a notice to the former MLA from the Jwalapur constituency in Haridwar, seeking an explanation from him after a video went viral on the social media, in which he was seen introducing Saharanpur-based actress Urmila Sanawar as his second wife.

Suresh Rathore's alleged second marriage, without divorcing his first wife, has caused much embarrassment to the party as the Uniform Civil Code implemented by the BJP government in the state in January criminalises polygamy.

"The party leadership is not satisfied with your clarification. You have continuously violated party discipline and norms of social conduct," the expulsion letter said.

"You are being expelled from the primary membership of the party for six years on the directions of Pradesh BJP president," the letter signed by state BJP general secretary Rajendra Bisht said.

