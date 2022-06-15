Uttarakhand BJP Chief's Media Official Among 2 Charged For Fraud: Report

Sanjeev Sharma has been arrested while Pintu Sharma is on the run, police said.

Two persons, including a man said to be Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik's media in-charge or PRO, have been booked here for cheating a former gram pradhan of lakhs of rupees after promising to give jobs to his son and nephew, police said on Wednesday.

According to the FIR lodged in the case at Bhagwanpur police station here, Sanjeev Sharma and Pintu Sharma, who is said to be Mr Kaushik's media in-charge, took Rs 7 lakh (4.5 lakh in cash and 2.5 lakh through bank deposit) from former gram pradhan of Sartheri village Dharmapal Singh promising to give jobs to his son and nephew.

When the former gram pradhan's son and nephew did not get the jobs, Singh asked the two accused to return his money but they did not.

A total of 646 panchayat and municipal corporation vacancies had been advertised last year and Sanjeev Sharma and Pintu Sharma had promised Mr Singh that his son and nephew will be selected.

The FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by Singh against the two under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120 b (criminal conspiracy), police said.

Sanjeev Sharma has been arrested while Pintu Sharma is on the run, they said.

Madan Kaushik's office has denied that Pintu Sharma was the BJP leader's PRO. But he is said to be the BJP leader's PRO in the FIR.

