Uttarakhand Auto Driver Offers Free Rides To Celebrate PM Modi's Win

Auto driver Jamuna Prasad to give free auto rides till PM Modi is sworn-in on May 30.

Auto driver Jamuna Prasad is celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return to power for a second consecutive term by offering free rides to people in Haldwani till his swearing-in ceremony as the new Prime Minister of the country.

"I am extremely happy that Prime Minister Modi is taking the oath again. He speaks for all. He talks about every section of the society. He takes all 130 crore citizens together. I will offer free rides till the swearing-in ceremony of Modiji," said the auto driver, who earns around Rs 1,000 daily.

The BJP has secured 303 seats, which is 22 more than the party got in the 2014 elections. Along with its allies, the NDA took its tally up to 352 in the 17th Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday (May 30). The ceremony will take place at 7 pm.



This will be the first time when a non-Congress party has managed to secure a majority on its own for the second consecutive term after Indira Gandhi had won in 1971. Earlier, Jawaharlal Nehru had performed this feat.

