Kerala is rebuilding itself from its once in a century flood. (File)

The Uttarakhand government today handed over a cheque of Rs 5 crore to the Kerala resident commissioner in New Delhi, an official statement said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had made the announcement on August 18 to offer financial assistance to the flood-hit southern state.

Additional Resident Commissioner of Uttarakhand Ila Giri handed over the cheque on behalf of the chief minister to Resident Commissioner of Kerala Puneet Kumar in New Delhi, the statement said.