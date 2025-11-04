UP's Pilgrimage Push As PM Modi Prepares For 'Dhwaj' Ceremony In Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh is preparing for one of the most symbolically charged ceremonies in its recent history as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hoist the Dhwaj (flag) atop the spire of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on November 25. Confirming that the main temple and six subsidiary shrines dedicated to Lords Mahadev, Ganesh, Hanuman, Suryadev, Maa Bhagwati, Maa Annapurna, and Sheshavatar have been completed, with flags and kalash installed on each, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced the completion of all construction work.

But beyond its religious significance, the ceremony represents a broader transformation underway in India's most populous state. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has aggressively positioned itself as the country's leading destination for religious and spiritual tourism, combining mythic geography with large-scale infrastructure and policy-backed tourism circuits.

Faith Meets Infrastructure

Over the past eight years, the Yogi government has spent thousands of crores to modernise and connect its temple towns. The newly redeveloped "Ram Path," "Bhakti Path," and "Dharma Path" in Ayodhya have been designed to channel visitors efficiently from the city's edges to the sanctum of the temple, embedding the story of Lord Ram into the very fabric of the urban plan.

The scale of investment is substantial. The government announced a Rs 4,560 crore investment to improve and strengthen roads linking key pilgrimage destinations such as Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura, Chitrakoot, and Prayagraj. Additionally, Rs 4,200 crore has been allocated to develop the Buddhist Circuit, covering Sarnath, Kushinagar, Shravasti, Kaushambi, and other 'stupas' and 'tirthas' within the state.

500 private-sector projects with an estimated outlay of over Rs 85,000 crore have been announced in the tourism and hospitality sector - nearly half of which is allocated to Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Mathura-Vrindavan.

Record Pilgrim Footfall

The results of this infrastructure push are already visible in visitor numbers. Ayodhya's pilgrim footfall jumped sharply, with the town welcoming 16.4 million visitors in 2024, up from 5.757 million in 2023. In 2024, the state logged an estimated 650 million tourist arrivals, a 17 percent rise from 480 million in 2023.

In Varanasi, the redevelopment of the Kashi Vishwanath precinct has already begun showing results. 25.28 crore devotees visited from December 2021 to September 2025, with an estimated economic contribution of Rs 1.25 lakh crore to the state's economy during that period.

According to state tourism officials quoted in media reports, "Faith-based destinations are now emerging as thriving centres of opportunity, providing livelihoods to lakhs and revitalising the local economy."

Circuits Of Faith

The push extends beyond Hindu pilgrimage sites. The state's tourism policy explicitly focuses on circuits such as the Ramayana Circuit, Buddhist Circuit, Krishna Circuit, and Sufi Circuits, intended to link traditional pilgrimage sites with modern transport, hospitality, accommodation, and global outreach.

The Yogi Adityanath government has set up Teerth Vikas Parishads (Pilgrimage Development Councils) across the state, tasked with coordinating infrastructure, heritage conservation, and tourism development in sacred sites.

The Buddhist Circuit is receiving particular attention, with international outreach targeting pilgrims from Southeast Asia, Japan, and Sri Lanka. The Krishna Circuit linking Mathura, Vrindavan, and Barsana is being upgraded under a separate plan, while the Sufi and Shakti circuits are receiving funds for conservation, road access, and facilities.

Faith And Economy Intertwined

According to reports, devotees have contributed over Rs 3,000 crore in donations for the construction of the temple complex. The infusion of private faith-based funding alongside public infrastructure spending has created what officials describe as a new template for participatory religious development where government planning meets voluntary devotion.

Industry observers noted that this is part of a deliberate strategy to expand tourism's contribution to the state's GDP. The 2023 Uttar Pradesh Tourism Policy outlines plans to position religious tourism as a major growth driver, targeting a threefold increase in visitor spending by 2030.

At the Global Investors Summit held in Lucknow last year, projects worth Rs 85,000 crore were announced in the tourism and hospitality sector, including five-star hotels, wellness resorts, spiritual centres, and cultural parks concentrated primarily in Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Mathura-Vrindavan.

Kashi To Ayodhya: Heritage Drives Growth

In Varanasi, the redevelopment of the Kashi Vishwanath precinct, now known as Kashi Vishwanath Dham, expanded the temple precinct from 3,000 square feet to nearly five lakh square feet, reconnecting the shrine to the Ganga and integrating more than 300 small temples within its new layout.

The Kashi Vishwanath Trust reported over 25 crore visitors since the corridor's inauguration in December 2021. Officials estimate the redevelopment has generated nearly Rs 1.25 lakh crore in economic activity for the city, creating tens of thousands of jobs in hospitality, transport, and services. Visitor amenities like guided heritage walks, multimedia shows, and improved ghats have made the city a case study in heritage-driven urban renewal.

With the completion of the Ram Temple, the state is building complementary facilities in Ayodhya, new hotels, guest houses, parking zones, and a modern airport that will link the temple town directly with major cities across India and abroad. State officials have described Ayodhya's redevelopment as "a model for how heritage and economy can work together."

Balancing Scale With Sanctity

The state has placed special emphasis on crowd management and sustainable development, balancing mass tourism with the preservation of the sacred atmosphere. Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh recently stated that "the idea is to ensure that every visitor's spiritual journey is supported by world-class infrastructure."

Officials point to data showing that faith-based tourism now accounts for more than 60 percent of the state's total tourist footfall. The multiplier effect is significant-new roads, airports, and hospitality hubs have also benefited surrounding districts, creating a secondary wave of investment in retail, logistics, and small-scale industries.

According to Trust Chairman Nripendra Mishra, the November 25 event will see participation from 6,000-8,000 invitees, representing various sections of society. "The Prime Minister will perform the aarti of the 'Ram Parivar' and hoist the Dhwaj atop the temple," Mishra said, adding that the ceremony marks a religious declaration that the temple and its parikota (outer boundary) are fully completed and ready for devotees from around the world.

Symbolism And Strategy

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to lead the Dhwaj ceremony in Ayodhya, the event will not only mark the completion of the Ram Temple but also stand as a milestone in Uttar Pradesh's developmental narrative. For Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has repeatedly described the state as "the spiritual heart of India," it will be a validation of a long-term vision that links heritage with modernity and devotion with development.

The symbolism of the flag being hoisted atop the temple carries a resonance beyond faith; it represents the rise of Uttar Pradesh as a centre of cultural confidence and economic vitality. The coming months will test how well the state can manage the twin challenges of preserving sanctity while handling scale, but the trajectory is clear. From Kashi to Ayodhya, from Kushinagar to Mathura, Uttar Pradesh is scripting a new chapter in the geography of Indian spirituality, one paved as much with infrastructure as with belief.