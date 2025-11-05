UP Woman Claims Rs 25 Lakh Insurance After Husband's Death, But He's Alive

A couple in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for claiming insurance money worth Rs 25 lakh by issuing a fake death certificate to declare the husband dead. The Lucknow Police said on Wednesday that Ravi Shankar and his wife, Kesh Kumari, fraudulently produced documents claiming Shankar died and then defrauded an insurance company.

As the investigation unfolded, the accused couple was brought to the police station, where the husband and the wife confessed to the crime. The police statement said that they will be produced before a court.

What Had Happened?

In a statement issued by the Lucknow police, a written statement was filed by complainant Sandeep Wadkur stating that an insurance policy was issued to Ravi Shankar, a policyholder at Aviva India, in December 2012 with an amount of Rs 25 lakh.

On April 21, 2023, Kesh Kumari filed a claim stating that her husband died on April 9. Kumari filed a death claim for the sum of Rs 25 lakh.

The police said that based on the documents presented by the woman, the claim was accepted and the insurance money was transferred to his account on April 21.

However, during an internal investigation, it was found out that Shankar was alive; subsequently, a case was registered.

The police said that both Shankar and Kumari were continuously trying to escape from being arrested. But, they were brought to the police station on Monday, and upon interrogation, they confessed to the crime.