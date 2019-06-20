Lesbian Couple In Uttar Pradesh Village Seeks Police Protection To Marry

The police assured the women of safety and they were later sent home, the ASP Srivastava said.

All India | | Updated: June 20, 2019 16:09 IST
The two women had met each other while studying in a college in Ghaziabad.


Muzaffarnagar: 

A lesbian couple in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has sought police protection after their families opposed their decision to get married and allegedly threatened them of dire consequences, an official said Thursday.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Shamli), Rajesh Srivastava, Komal (21) and Pinki (24) (names changed), from separate villages in Kandhla area here, came to his office on Wednesday seeking protection from their families. 

After registering a complaint, the police called the families and directed them not to harass the couple, he said.

The two women had met each other while studying in a college in Ghaziabad and are in love from the past six months, he added.

