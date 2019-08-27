UP Woman Missing After Posting Viral Video, Father Blames Ex-BJP MP

The woman's father has submitted a written complaint to the police

A 23-year-old law student in Uttar Pradesh has been missing since Saturday after posting a video on social media alleging exploitation by powerful people in the management of her college.

The woman is a student at the Swami Sukhdevanand Post Graduate College in Shahjahanpur, around 200 km from Lucknow. Her father says she had been living in a hostel on campus. The college website names former BJP MP and union minister Swami Chinmayanand as the president of the managing committee of the college.

The woman's video has been widely circulated over the past three days.

"A big leader of the Sant Samaj who has destroyed the lives of many other girls and also has threatened to kill me... I want to request Yogi ji and Modi ji to help me. He has threatened to kill my family. Only I know how I am living now ....Please help me. The Sanyasi, he keeps the police and the DM (District Magistrate) in his pockets. That's what he keeps saying. But I have all the evidence against him," the woman says in the video posted on her Facebook page on August 24, at 4 pm.

In her "SOS" to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she doesn't name anyone, neither does she give any details of the crime. The woman appears to be sitting in a car.

In a written complaint to the police on Sunday, the woman's father named Chinmayanand and said he tried to speak with the former BJP MP after watching his daughter's video, but could not. He said he feared his daughter may have been kidnapped. In his complaint, he says after watching his daughter's video, he got a sense that his daughter and other girls in the college were sexually exploited.

"Many fears are emerging in my mind. This has been done by Swami Chinmayanand," the woman's father told reporters in Shahjahanpur.

"I tried to look for her among my relatives too but she is nowhere to be found. These are influential people, it's their government in the state and the centre too, they can do anything. I expect that Yogi ji and Modi ji will help me," he added.

It is not known yet whether the police will file a case based on the father's complaint. The local police say they will inquire into the matter.

Separately, the lawyer for Chinmayanand's Shahjahanpur Ashram also filed a police complaint against unknown people on Sunday, just hours after the woman's video went viral. In the complaint, the lawyer alleged that a WhatsApp message delivered to a mobile number that belongs to Chinmayanand, but the complaint doesn't specifically say so, made a Rs 5 crore extortion demand and threatened to damage the Ashram's image. This complaint was turned into an FIR by the district police.

On the allegations of the woman and her father, Chinmayanand's spokesperson Om Singh said it was a "get-rich-quick scam" and the aim was to extort the Swami.

"I am surprised. The police is investigating. All the allegations are false and have been made to discredit the organisation and Swami's image. The girl is sitting in a car. She is free to sit in a car and make a video, so how can there be a threat to her life," Om Singh questioned. "She could have used the same car to go to a police station."

Last year, the UP government had tried to withdraw a 2011 rape case against Chinmayanand, but its petition was rejected by a court in Shahjahanpur. The case was filed by a woman who stayed at an ashram run by Chinmayanand at Shahjahanpur for several years. In her complaint, the woman had alleged she was held captive, raped and assaulted over several years. The police had filed a charge-sheet in the case in 2012. However, the three-time MP was never arrested.

