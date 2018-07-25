Woman, 50, Mauled To Death By Dogs In UP's Kushinagar District

Around 10 dogs mauled the woman to death when she was working in the farm

All India | | Updated: July 25, 2018 00:17 IST
Woman, 50, Mauled To Death By Dogs In UP's Kushinagar District

The woman's body will be sent for post-mortem (Representational)

Gorakhpur: 

A 50-year-old woman was allegedly mauled to death by more than half a dozen dogs while she was working at a farm near her house in Gaunria village of Kushinagar district yesterday evening, the police said.

The woman has been identified as Sursatai Devi.

"Around 10 dogs mauled the woman to death when she was working in the farm. Her body will be sent for post-mortem," SHO of Kaptanganj Police Station Shyam Lal Yadav said.

The latest incident has brought back memories of the death of 13 children in such attacks in Sitapur district since last November.

