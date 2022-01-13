'BJP Will...': UP Deputy Chief Minister Exudes Confidence Ahead Of Polls

Uttar Pradesh Elections: Elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from February 10.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday said that a very fruitful session was held regarding candidates on 172 Assembly seats of the state in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP's) Central Election Committee meeting in Delhi today.

Addressing a press conference, the UP Deputy CM said, "In BJP's Central Election Committee meeting today, a very fruitful discussion was held regarding candidates on 172 Assembly seats (in Uttar Pradesh)."

"We are hopeful of registering a glorious victory in the 2022 Assembly elections," Mr Maurya added.

In the meeting, BJP's CEC finalised the names of candidates for UP polls. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Anurag Thakur, Dharmendra Pradhan and UP CM Yogi Adityanath were among the attendees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh joined the meeting virtually.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

Meanwhile, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Congress MLA from Behat (Saharanpur) Naresh Saini, Sirsaganj (Firozabad) MLA Hari Om Yadav, and former Samajwadi Party MLA Dr Dharmpal Singh on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Ayodhya and his name could appear on the first list to be released by the party soon, said sources.

The BJP has scrutinized the candidates for more than 300 Assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh in the meeting. Deliberation will continue on the names of the candidates on Thursday, the last day of the meeting, said sources.

The seven-phase Uttar Pradesh (UP) assembly polls are to be held between February 10 and March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.